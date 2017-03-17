Beer and local produce - a match made in heaven

IPSWICH'S Pumpyard Brewery will be the place to taste the flavours of the region this weekend.

Brewer Wade Curtis is incorporating local produce into his regular beers to create some experimental yet super-tasty hybrids, as part of the week-long Brewsvegas craft beer celebration.

From noon on Sunday, beer and food lovers can indulge in creations including the Finger Lime Pale Ale, which mixes finger limes grown at Spicers Hidden Vale with the Four Hearts Pale Ale that is brewed right here in Ipswich.

Wade Curtis of Pumpyard Bar and Brewery is taking part in Brewsvegas this weekend. Andrew Korner

There's also the Flinders Peak Winery Shiraz-blended wheat beer; the Dancing Bean coffee-blended Coal Miner's Stout; and the Ipswich Community Gardens lemon grass-blended Ipswich Challenger mid-strength beer.

The Pumpyard's chefs will be working on a menu to match to each of the beers, while local producers will be holding stalls outside the bar.

Flinders Peak Winery will be showing off its new moonshine, which it is making in preparation for this year's CMC Rocks festival. The afternoon of fun includes live music.

The event will be held at Pumpyard Bar and Brewery, corner of South and Ellenborough sts, from noon-5pm Sunday.