Beef section to celebrate 100 years of Angus

BEEF: The Angus breed will be celebrated at this year's show. Lachlan McIvor

IT'S ALL about Angus this year at Gatton Show, with the stud beef section celebrating 100 years of the cattle breed which became a vital part of of Australia's history.

The celebration of the Angus cattle bred will be centred around "Angus Alley” this year, with local Angus studs showcasing their best examples of the breed.

Steward and Angus breeder Jackie Tout of Currajong Angus Stud said the committee had worked to make the celebration "as big as we can”.

"It's a beautiful breed, and it's historical,” Ms Tout said.

New this year is the Best Presented Stall - People's Choice Award, and chief steward Simon Bird was excited to invite the public to become involved with the section.

"Judge for yourself who has the cleanest stall display and friendliest faces, they do a great job breeding and exhibiting cattle the Lockyer Valley has to offer,” Mr Bird said.

He said the new award wasn't simply a new section, but a way to bridge the divide between farmers and the public.

"We want to help them re-connect with the farmer and understand the hard work you put into breeding, feeding and raising the food on their plate.”

Mr Bird encouraged the public to head to the cattle section, even if they didn't want to take part in the judging, as it was the perfect opportunity to learn more about farming.

"They can go for a work through the pavilion, and if they've got any questions, ask the exhibitors,” Mr Bird said.

Judging for the section kicks off on Saturday, with the parade of champions taking place at noon.