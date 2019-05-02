Beauty salon expands by opening second store

NOW OPEN: Duong Hoang, Amy Pham. Anh Nguyen and Kieu Le from My Beauty Station Karalee.

NOW OPEN: Duong Hoang, Amy Pham. Anh Nguyen and Kieu Le from My Beauty Station Karalee. Ashleigh Howarth

BEAUTICIAN Amy Pham has opened a second store at the Karalee Shopping Village.

My Beauty Station is part of Ms Pham's business expansion alongside her salon in Raceview.

Seven people will work at the new salon during weekdays. Extra staff will be rostered to work weekends.

Ms Pham said customers were already making appointments.

"We were quite busy in the morning," she said.

"There is a lot of people around because they are coming down to have a look."

Ms Pham, who has more than 10 years' experience in the beauty industry, said My Beauty Station offered a wide range of services.

"We have acrylic nails, manicure and pedicures, facials, cosmetic tattooing, waxing and tinting for both men and women, eye lash extensions, reflexology and massages."

Eyelash extensions are one of the most popular treatments.