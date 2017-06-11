21°
Beauty of seeing snow in Australia

Senior Matters with Wayne McDonnell | 11th Jun 2017 9:03 AM
WINTER WONDERS: Senior Matters columnist Wayne McDonnell is enjoying the alpine region of Victoria and some early snow falls.
IN LAST week's column, I talked about the nomadic lifestyle of some retirees travelling around the country.

That is the good thing about retirement; you can pack up and go whenever you like within reason.

For a lot of us, our families are spread across the country or overseas.

This means that for us to remain in contact with grandchildren, we need to travel to see them.

A lot of people I know will fly to wherever it is that the grandchildren live to spend some quality time with them.

But I find that you do not see much between each destination when you choose to fly, so I like to drive. That way I can see parts of the country that I may not have seen before.

And that is exactly what we have done this time to see the grandkids in Melbourne.

Our planning included spending time travelling to places such as Falls Creek in the Alpine Region of northern Victoria.

I have never been to this part of the country so was looking forward to getting there.

At a small town below Falls Creek, Mt Beauty, I hired chains for the vehicle wheels as I was advised to do as snow was expected to fall overnight.

They were right; good snow fall continued throughout the following day.

Waking up to this winter wonderland of snow-covered mountains, streets and vehicles covered in centimetres of snow is a marvel to see, especially as we in Queensland do not see this type of climate even during our coldest days.

The snow season doesn't commence until today, so the hotel room we are staying in is very well priced.

Apparently, it increases by hundreds of dollars in the next few days. Unfortunately, most things are closed until today, but this has not stopped us enjoying the natural wonders of this great landscape.

Sitting here in the hotel room looking out of the window to the mountains beyond that are covered in fresh snow, watching the small flakes float around outside whilst writing this, is just enchanting.

It is cold but not bitterly cold as I would have expected.

Currently it is -1 degree and snow is falling, yet it is just beautiful to see.

I know now why all these regions attract so many people from around the world.

The drive back down the mountain tomorrow should be interesting as it is very steep and extremely windy at the momemnt, and I am sure icy in parts, so icy that it will be a slow trip back to Mt Beauty.

From there we intend to head up the coast road back to Ipswich and some warmer weather.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!