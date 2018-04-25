'Beautifully built': City landmark to open for viewing

Michelle Wood and John Kane are looking forward to the St Mary's Church heritage day.

Michelle Wood and John Kane are looking forward to the St Mary's Church heritage day. Rob Williams

IT'S widely regarded as one of the prettiest sights in Ipswich - especially in October when the neighbouring jacarandas are in full bloom.

Thanks to the Australian Heritage Festival and the work of committed Ipswich volunteers, the 114-year-old St Mary's Catholic Church will be on show inside and out in early May.

Long-time church member Catherine Wood said the Heritage Festival provided the perfect opportunity for people to tour the historic Ipswich landmark and learn about its rich history.

"We will open the whole church up and take people for a walk through all the different areas," Mrs Wood said.

"We will usually get 20-30 people coming in from near and far. Some of them will revisit Ipswich after many years because they would have gone to the church a long time ago and they want to revisit it and see how it has changed.

"St Mary's has been recognised as an icon of Ipswich, which is no surprise because it is beautifully built."

HEAVENLY VISION: Michelle Wood and John Kane are looking forward to the St Mary's Church heritage day. Rob Williams

The third church built on the same site at Elizabeth St, Woodend since 1849, the current church was completed in 1904. It is built of sandstone sourced from Helidon, and contains unique features including life size Stations of the Cross, BB Whitehouse pipe organ, marble high altar with a Last Supper relief by Daphne Mayo and restored stained glass windows.

"It's something to be very proud of, to be a member of St Mary's," Mrs Wood said.

Tours will be conducted from 12.30-4.30pm on Sunday, May 6. Entry by gold coin donation.