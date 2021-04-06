‘Beautiful soul’: Father-of-three drowns in surfing tragedy

Anthony Karos, 48, of Currumbin Valley, died while surfing at Minnie Water near Grafton on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

Anthony Karos, 48, of Currumbin Valley, died while surfing at Minnie Water near Grafton on Sunday. Picture: Supplied

A Gold Coast dad has been revealed as one of two surfers who drowned in separate Easter weekend tragedies in northern NSW.

Tributes are flowing for 'beautiful soul' Anthony Karos, 48, of Currumbin Valley, who died while surfing at Minnie Water near Grafton on Sunday.

Mr Karos, a father of three daughters, is believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty at the popular but treacherous surf spot, with reports his leg-rope may have become entangled on rocks.

Anthony Karos, a father of three daughters, has been remembered as “larger than life”. Picture: Supplied

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter winched him from the water but he could not be revived by paramedics.

Burleigh Heads gym Elevation Fitness posted news of the tragedy in a touching tribute on its Facebook page.

"It is with great sadness that we share the passing of a great friend, and one of the most amazing humans you will ever meet," the gym said.

"AK (Anthony Karos) tragically passed away yesterday while surfing, one of his great loves.

"He was larger than life, ALWAYS ready for a chat, would do anything for anyone and befriended anyone he came across."

The gym's owners, Ali and Cal Davidson, said Mr Karos was 'family … and we are absolutely devastated to lose such an amazing friend'.

"His beautiful wife Trudi and their 3 girls Lili, Lexi and Indi are in our thoughts and hearts as they deal with this heartbreak," they said.

"AK has been a member and supporter of Elevation from the very beginning which we feel incredibly grateful for.

"AK was a go-er. The life of the party and a big kid at heart - he made an effort to make everyone feel included and welcome and was a beautiful soul.

"We will miss him greatly. We love to AK and we're all the better for having you in our lives."

A 64-year-old surfer also died while surfing at Hat Head on Sunday.

Police said they would prepare reports on both tragedies for the Coroner.

Originally published as 'Beautiful soul': Father-of-three drowns in Easter surfing tragedy