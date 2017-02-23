Beautiful Ipswich kicks off Saturday

Residents are invited to celebrate the suburbs at the Beautiful Ipswich family day on Saturday.

The event will be held at Goupong Park, Collingwood Park from 8am to 11am, offering free plants, graffiti removal kits and requests for street trees to bring your garden, street and suburb to life.

Mayor Paul Pisasale said the Beautiful Ipswich program was all about promoting civic pride and creating an increased sense of belonging.

"We're taking Beautiful Ipswich to the next level by encouraging people to bring new life to their streets," he said.

For more information on Beautiful Ipswich visit ipswich.qld.gov.au/beautifulipswich

