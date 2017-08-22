Beautiful heritage home makes decision easy

Older heritage homes, like the Kelley family’s on Quarry St, are snapped up quickly.

WHEN the Kelley family decided to settle down in south-east Queensland, the search for the perfect home began.

Lydia Kelly, 34, was determined to find a beautiful, low-set heritage home typical of the highly sought-after properties in Ipswich.

She wanted something with history, suitable for her young, growing family.

After spending a few years in Melbourne, moving back to Ipswich was a trip down memory lane for former Ipswich Grammar School student Brett Kelley.

But living long-term in the city wasn't part of the initial plan, says Lydia.

"We bought some investment properties in the area but were never completely committed to living in Ipswich long-term," Lydia said.

"We were looking at different heritage properties in Brisbane and Ipswich…

"Really we were open to whatever we thought would be the right home for our family.

"We'd been keeping an eye out for years."

Then the Kelley family stumbled upon the perfect home in Quarry St, Ipswich.

The iron balustrading, lattice doors, fret-worked panelling and original heritage features combined with stunning leadlight entry way and bedroom doors complete with a fireplace was enough to win the Kelley family's heart.

The Ipswich central house sold in April for more than $800,000, putting it among the top price range for this type of property.

"We really loved that it's a blend of that beautifully maintained heritage home but with modern features," Lydia said.

"It has an updated kitchen and all those beautiful features plus a big backyard for the kids."

Property around Ipswich's centre is in high demand among families, but interest from would-be renovators is also high with older heritage homes in need of a makeover quickly snapped up.

In the past three years, prices in the city's central area have grown 17.7%, although the median sold price is only $45,000 higher than it was in 2007.