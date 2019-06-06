Menu
Ipswich business owner Nina Sackprasith allocates a portion of profits from her eyelash extension business, Vivre Co Australia, to a school in Africa.
Ipswich business owner Nina Sackprasith allocates a portion of profits from her eyelash extension business, Vivre Co Australia, to a school in Africa.
Beautician's beautiful act of generosity

Ashleigh Howarth
by
6th Jun 2019 1:41 PM
BEAUTICIAN Nina Sackprasith is working to make the world a more beautiful place both here and internationally.

The Ipswich business owner allocates a portion of profits from her eyelash extension business, Vivre Co Australia, to a school in Africa.

Ms Sackprasith partnered with the Bikema Academic Centre in Malawi to create a scholarship for teenagers whose potential to complete high school education is curtailed by social customs in their native country.

"My father moved to Australia from Laos at the age of 21 and one of the first things he did was enrol in high school so he could finish his education. He has passed this appreciation for education on to me and I'm putting it to work through my business," she said.

"The motto of my business is 'feel beautiful, do good'. For my clients, it is not a mere act of indulgence but a way to help them enhance their inner confidence in a stress-free and relaxing environment where they can get away from life's troubles - all this whilst supporting young girls in Africa to be the best that they can be. What could be more beautiful?"

Young women from poor backgrounds, aged 15 and older, can complete a term at Bikema Academic Centre for $37.

Vivre Co has supported the education of 40 girls to date, but the long-term goal for Nina and centre founder Emmanuel Mzembe is to upgrade infrastructure and eventually enable 500 young women to complete high school there.

beautician
Ipswich Queensland Times

