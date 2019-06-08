Beautician returns to her hometown to open boutique salon

Brow and Beaute Boudoir co-owners Kylie - Anne Gladden and Jodie Vit in their new business on Ellenborough Street.

BEAUTICIAN Jodie Vit has returned to her hometown of Ipswich after a brief stint living in Brisbane to open a high-end boutique salon.

Brow and Beaute Boudoir specialises in eyebrow treatments, lashes, skincare, microdermabrasion, waxing, cosmetic tattooing, henna, massages and spray tans.

Along with her business partner Kylie-Anne Gladden, the pair have close to 40 years of experience in the industry.

"Between the both of us, we pretty much have got everything covered," Ms Vit said.

"We want to keep that boutique experience, so it will just be the two of us here.

"We want to make sure our clients have a relationship with their therapist - that is really important to us.

"I love my clients. Some of my clients I have had for 15 years.

"They aren't just clients though, they have also become my friends."

After moving away and then running her business from home, Ms Vit said she was thrilled to once again be based in Ipswich.

"I am an Ipswich girl. I love the community here," she said.

"I moved to Brisbane and had lots of salons there, but I came back a few years ago and was working quietly at home for a few years.

"I saw a need in Ipswich for a boutique beauty business.

"I think there is room for quality businesses in Ipswich, and Ipswich certainly deserves that."

The business will be open from Tuesday through to Saturday.

"We will also be open late two or three nights a week, but we are still figuring those days out," Ms Vit said.

Brow and Beaute Boudoir is located at 13 Ellenborough St, Ipswich. To book, phone 0438 744 210 or search Facebook.