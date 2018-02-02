Police: We haven’t found Beaumont children today

POLICE have confirmed that today's search has not yielded any remains of the Beaumont children.

Officers and specialists found "rubbish" and large animal bones from a horse or a cow in the large hole dug at the Castalloy factory in North Plympton.

The discovery of the bones was quickly explained by police who said that the forensic anthropologist confirmed they were animal bones.

The three Beaumont siblings went missing 52 years ago on Australia Day at Glenelg and their whereabouts has puzzled and disturbed South Australians since.

Major Crime detectives are acting on information Castalloy founder and millionaire businessman Harry Phipps, had buried Jane, Arnna and Grant Beaumont at the site after abducting and murdering them on Australia Day, 1966.

Dig at Castalloy factory for the Beaumont Children. Water brake Picture: Dylan Coker

Excavators have been digging a large patch of land on the northern flank of the Castalloy factory at North Plympton since 8am this morning, monitored by archaeologists and a team of police and Major Crime detectives.

Detective Superintendent Greg Hutchins told a large media conference the land had been dug to a depth of one metre, describing the operation as a "slow, methodical search".

"We have now hit sandy soil, which is very similar to the soil located at the previous dig," he said.

The detectives and experts have since been bagging evidence.

It was reported they had bagged bone fragments but were quick to rule out human remains.

Forensic specialists, Major Crime detectives, academics and members of the SES are present at the dig, which follows an earlier excavation at the same property by police in 2013 in which nothing was located.