Beaudesert Woolies to put the fun in fruit and veg at fair

HEALTHY EATING: Kids in Beaudesert can learn more about healthy fruit and vegetables at the upcoming inaugural Fresh Food Kids Fresh Fair. FamVeld

BEAUDESERT families are invited to experience the first ever Woolworths Fresh Food Kids Fresh Fair, to learn more about fruit and vegetables in a fun and interactive way.

With almost 95 per cent of Australian children struggling to meet their recommended intake of fruit and vegetables, Woolworths is making it easier for kids to get acquainted with their greens, and find fruit and vegetables they enjoy.

Fresh Food Kids Fresh Fairs will be held at Woolworths Beaudesert from 11am-3pm on Saturday, May 26 and Sunday, May 27, providing a fun learning experience for kids, while mum and dad do the grocery shopping.

Kids will have the opportunity to explore three stalls where they can try new fruit and vegetables, learn some easy fruit dishes, explore their various textures and colours, and play veggie-inspired games.

Woolworths Beaudesert store manager Carissa Toohey said "we know that getting children to eat fruit and veg every day can be tricky”.

"Helping our kids make smart and fresh food choices is important to us, and the Woolworths Fresh Food Kids Fresh Fair is a great way to encourage children to embrace fruit and vegetables in an entertaining way.”

Families can pick up a 'Passport Booklet' as they enter the store and then visit three stalls within the fruit and vegetable department, collecting stickers for getting involved in activities along the way.

"It's going to be a fun family event where the kids can really deep dive into the wonderful and colourful world of fresh fruit and vegetables. They will have something to play, learn and try as they visit each stall,” Ms Toohey said.

As part of Woolworths' commitment to Fresh Food Kids, more than 18 million pieces of fruit have been given away each year as part of the Free Fruit for Kids initiative.