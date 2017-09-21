Beaudesert Town Centre Bypass opens a month early

NOW OPEN: Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen and the Hon. Mark Furner, Minister for Local Government and Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships, officially open the new Beaudesert Town Centre Bypass with Scenic Rim Division 4 representative Cr Michael Enright (left) and bypass contractor See Civil's construction manager Frazer McIntosh (right).

Contributed

THE opening of the $27.5 million Beaudesert Town Centre Bypass is set to help drive the revitalisation and renewal of the town centre precinct.

The 1.5km two lane road was officially opened on September 20, one month ahead of schedule by Minister for Local Government and Minister for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships Mark Furner, Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen and Beaudesert Traditional Owners.

"It is with great pleasure that after eight months of construction - which included challenging conditions due to ex-TC Debbie flooding - I announce the town centre bypass is open,” Mr Furner said.

"The bypass starts at the intersection of the Mount Lindesay Highway (Brisbane Street) and Helen Street and connects to Bromelton Street (Beaudesert-Boonah Road), with new signalised intersections at each end.

"This is an important project as the bypass will provide a more efficient route for motorists around the town centre while reducing the flow of heavy vehicle traffic through Beaudesert.”

Scenic Rim Regional Council Mayor Greg Christensen said completion of the town centre bypass was a significant achievement which will benefit Beaudesert and the Scenic Rim area.

"The town centre bypass has been a long-awaited project for the town and I am thrilled to see the project completed,” Cr Christensen said.

"Completion of the town centre bypass will enable council to progress with the master plan to revitalise the town centre.

"While the main alignment has been constructed away from traffic, the intersection works and changed traffic conditions on Brisbane Street and Bromelton Street have been high impact with construction underway very close to residents and businesses.

"The whole community has managed very well through the construction stage and I look forward to the town adapting and growing around this new infrastructure.”

Contributed

Cr Christensen said the bypass would support the further activation of the game-changing Bromelton State Development Area.

"The economic growth and prosperity of our region can be measured in the increasing number of heavy vehicle movements along Mount Lindesay Highway every day, many travelling to and from the Bromelton industry precinct,” he said.

"Those trucks will no longer need to travel through a congested and constrained Beaudesert town centre. Instead, this bypass provides a much-needed alternative route, one which is welcomed by our heavy vehicle operators.

"This is a great outcome for the region and I thank the State Government for its commitment to delivering this important infrastructure project in partnership with Council.”

SEE Civil Pty Ltd have been constructing the project on behalf of Transport and Main Roads and Scenic Rim Regional Council and will be on site for another few weeks undertaking final tasks such as landscaping, site clean-up and other minor works.

Beaudesert Town Centre construction fast facts:

85 jobs were created.

53,000 cubic metres of embankment fill.

2,200 cubic metres of concrete used across the site such as for culvert base slabs, headwalls and bridge abutments and footpaths.

10,650 tonnes of asphalt having been laid across the new road and intersections.

26 x 23-metre piles and 57 x 18-metre bridge deck units manufactured locally.