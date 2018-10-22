Beaudesert monument honours our dedicated volunteers

A memorial dedicated to Australian volunteers was unveiled in Beaudesert on October 20.

A MEMORIAL which honours community stalwarts who give back to their community without asking for anything in return was recently unveiled in Beaudesert.

The four metre high statue which recognises Australian volunteers was unveiled outside the town's RSL on October 20.

The monument, which was made by local company Rockpress, will form part of a larger tribute garden, as a reminder of the millions of honours donated by volunteers around Australia.

"Beaudesert RSL Sub Branch president Error Guilfoyle said volunteers helped the country to move forward.

"Volunteers come in all walks of life and make such a valuable contribution to our communities. This monument is just a small gesture in recognition of their hard work and dedication," he said.

If you would like to view the memorial, it is located on the corner of William and Anna Streets, Beaudesert.