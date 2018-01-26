Beaudesert hub connects community with vital services

SCENIC Rim residents were able to gain lots of information regarding valuable services at the inaugural Community Connect Event hosted by FSG Beaudesert Hub.

FSG Australia (FSG) is a for-purpose community organisation focused on building the capacity of individuals and communities and offers a wide range of innovative services in disability, mental health, aged care, family services and children's services.

FSG intentionally designs and creates unique opportunities that reflect the things that you say you need and want, with a vision for a community that connects with all people and is free of social injustice.

The event gave visitors easy access to local and government resources and services such as NDIS requests, help with Centrelink forms, employment and training advice and registrations and more.

FSG Beaudesert's Eliza Elliott described the day as a big success.

"We had over 70 people mixing and mingling in our outdoor area. Lots of people joined in the drumming workshop as volunteers whipped up our free sausage sizzle," she said.

"It was so amazing to see people laughing and connecting while playing the bongo drums."

With the recent success of Community Connect, FSG plans to host the event quarterly, giving the community the opportunity to connect to all local services in one place.

"It's about building a connected and inclusive community, which is FSG's philosophy and evident in the other initiatives we organise, like our 'New Kids on the Block Dinners', which are aimed at bringing new members of our community together to form relationships,"