Erin Molan laughs off Beau Ryan ‘feud’

Erin Molan and Beau Ryan appear in a promotional video for the return of The Footy Show.
Erin Molan and Beau Ryan appear in a promotional video for the return of The Footy Show.
by Soraiya Fuda and Karlie Rutherford

NRL Footy Show star Beau Ryan has revealed he doesn't speak to "big time" Erin Molan anymore after she landed the host role on the Channel Nine program.

The 32-year-old, from Cronulla in Sydney's south, was on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O this morning when he confessed that he hasn't spoken to Molan since her appointment.

"I haven't spoken to her. She doesn't really answer my calls anymore because she's obviously big time," he said on air.

Beau on KIIS FM this morning.
Beau on KIIS FM this morning.

"Well, she's having a baby and she's pretty much running the entire Channel 9 at the moment - ah her and Karl (Stefanovic) - so we're back on in March.

"No one answers my calls (at Nine)."

Molan made light of the situation, posting a screengrab of a text message concersation she shared with Ryan after his radio chat.

Ryan also took a swing at Australian television presenter Don Burke, who was accused of sexual harassment in November last year.

"I used to get nude (on the Footy Show) but now they have rules you know you can't do nudes anymore obviously Don Bourke ruined that," he said.

The Channel Nine Footy Show crew Beau Ryan, Erin Molan, Paul Vautin and Daryl Broham. Picture: Gregg Porteous
The Channel Nine Footy Show crew Beau Ryan, Erin Molan, Paul Vautin and Daryl Broham. Picture: Gregg Porteous

Molan was given the NRL Footy Show host job last month, just weeks after announcing her pregnancy.

The long-serving Channel Nine sports journalist, who has been with Nine since 2010, will give birth to her and fiance Sean Ogilvy's first child right in the middle of the season.

"I didn't plan things overly well, but I do love a challenge," Molan told The Daily Telegraph at the time.

"I don't know what will happen when the time comes but Nine has been phenomenal already. And I can't see myself being away for too long."

 

Molan, 34, is taking over from long-serving host Paul Vautin, who left the show in October after 23 years and 11 Logies, with Nine keen to change its direction. There will now be more footy news.

Nine also announced Ryan and Darryl Brohman will return to the show this year.

Meanwhile Vautin will move into the commentary box, where he began his career with Nine 30 years ago.

