Beau joins race with Amazing hosting gig

After seven years away from Australian TV screens, Channel 10 is relaunching The Amazing Race and former NRL star Beau Ryan is set to host it.

The former rugby league star will host the show, which has already started casting and will see teams of two travel the globe "from Shanghai dumplings to Outback dingoes", competing in challenges to win a $250,000 cash prize.

Former NRL star Beau Ryan will front the new Amazing Race. Picture: Instagram

"I'm a huge fan of The Amazing Race and now I get to host it," Ryan told Confidential.

"I am so pumped and can't wait to get started.

"I jumped at the chance to combine two of my favourite things: people and travel."

The Amazing Race was last screened on Channel 7 in 2012, when it was hosted by actor and presenter Grant Bowler.

The first ever season internationally launched on CBS - Ten's new owner - in the US in 2001, with a 32nd season to air there later this year. Some 13 different countries have screened their own versions of the show over the years.

"Viewers should expect some big personalities, a lot of emotion and plenty of fun," Ryan, 34, said. "I can't wait for Australia to see this come back to life."

The series is being produced by Eureka Television and will air on Ten later this year.

Asked how he thinks he would fare as a contestant, father-of- two Ryan said: "I'm quite a competitive person so I'd like to think I'd go pretty well as a contestant.

"Although, I get lost in the shopping centre carpark every time I go there, so probably not."

Channel 10 chief content officer Beverley McGarvey said: "It is a perfect blend of action, drama and captivating characters. We look forward to rounding out our 50-week schedule with an epic and fun adventure series."