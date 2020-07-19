Beatrice’s surprising wedding dress choice

Princess Beatrice wore a vintage wedding dress on loan from the Queen and was walked down the aisle by Prince Andrew during her secret wedding in Windsor, Buckingham Palace has revealed.

Beatrice married her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a top secret ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where the Queen and Prince Philip have been isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

It came after she was forced to cancel her May 29 wedding scheduled to have 150 guests in favour of a smaller ceremony in keeping with social distancing guidelines.

Now Buckingham Palace has released official pictures and details from the clandestine event that caught the media and public off guard.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi outside The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor after their wedding with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on July 17, 2020 in Windsor, England. (Picture: Benjamin Wheeler/WPA Pool/Getty Images

The official wedding photographs were released by Buckingham Palace. (Picture: Benjamin Wheeler/WPA Pool/Getty Images

PRINCESS BEATRICE'S WEDDING DRESS AND JEWELLERY

Princess Beatrice's dress was a vintage piece by Norman Hartnell that was loaned to her by the Queen and modified to fit by the Queen's most dressmaker Angela Kelly and Stewart Parvin.

Norman Hartnell is one of the Queen's most trusted dressmakers and made her wedding gown and coronation gown that featured floral emblem's from Commonwealth countries.

A pale blue and gold evening dress by Sir Norman Hartnell, worn by the Queen on a state visit to The Netherlands in 1958. Picture: Ian Gavan/Getty Images.

The Queen’s own wedding dress was designed by Norman Hartnell in 1947.

The dress Princess Beatrice wore is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory and trimmed with satin with organza sleeves. It has a geometric checked bodice and is encrusted with diamantés.

She also wore a tiara the Queen wore on her wedding day, known as the Queen Mary Diamond Fringe tiara, and a diamond necklace given to Queen Victoria for her wedding.

She carried a bouquet of jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas with roses and baby pink astilbe. In keeping with royal tradition, it included sprigs of myrtle and was made by Patrice Van Helden, co owner of RVH Floral Design.

It has since been placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.

Her ring was designed by Shaun Lane. Meanwhile, Edoardo, known more commonly as Edo, wore a morning suit and had a vintage gold band for a wedding ring, designed by Josh Collins.

The engagement ring.



THE GUEST LIST

The small private ceremony included their parents and siblings. Beatrice was walked down the aisle by Prince Andrew, while her mum Sarah Ferguson and sister Princess Eugenie were there, along with her brother-in-law Jack Brooksbank.

Edo's mother Nikki Williams-Ellis and stepfather David, as well as his half-brother, Alby Shale, were also on the guest list. It's unclear if his father, Alessandro Mapello Mozzi attended.

The wedding is reported to have been organised by Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson in less than two weeks after a relaxation of lockdown restrictions and in order to have it before the Queen relocated to Scotland for a holiday.

The Queen and Prince Philip attended, with the Queen later telling Captain Sir Tom Moore "my granddaughter got married this morning. Both Philip and I managed to get there - very nice," when she gave him a knighthood later that day.

The couple in London in March 2019. Picture: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Edo's son Wolfie, four, was his best man and page boy. His ex-fiance Dara Huang who is Wolfie's mother, was pictured out with friends at a pub in Kensington hours after the wedding had taken place.

Princess Beatrice reportedly had a single bridesmaid in a starkly different affair to the couple's celebrity-studded engagement bash that included Ellie Goulding and James Blunt as guests.

She walked from Prince Andrew's home at the Royal Lodge where she stayed the night before to the church.

Edo's cousin once removed, Dario Mapelli Mozzi, told the Daily Mail they had been told the wedding had been postponed until next year "but that was clearly to keep it secret."

"Maybe they did it now to be sure that the Queen could be there."

"Or perhaps because of the problems with her father they didn't want to go overboard with publicity in case anyone criticised them," he said.

THE SERVICE

The service was held in accordance with social distancing measures in the UK and limited to less than 30 guests.

There was no singing due to a ban on doing so in public given the potential for spreading coronavirus. The Queen, 94, and Prince Philip, 99 are considered in a high-risk category for the disease because of their age.

The Queen's chaplain, the Reverend Canon Paul Wright, officiated the service and the couple's mothers read their favourite poems including a Shakespeare sonnet and I carry you in my Heart by EE Cummings.

The wedding comes after a spate of high-profile royal weddings in recent years at Windsor, from Harry and Meghan's May 2018 spectacular, where tens of thousands of fans lined the Long Walk to see the couple ride past in a carriage, to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's smaller service in October the same year.

Since then, the Duke of York has been forced to step back from royal duties after giving a disastrous interview to Newsnight over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

He is also facing renewed calls to explain what he witnessed inside Epstein's private homes in light of the arrest of his former friend, Ghislaine Maxwell who has been denied bail on six charges relating to sex crimes and perjury.

Prince Andrew denies any wrongdoing and said he never saw anything untoward from his friends, but US prosecutors are pushing him to appear in the US for an interview.

