Beating nerves in tense finish keeps Swifts alive

The Swifts' defensive line Aliesha Meloury Ashlee Pascoe, Keirah Petersen, Gracie Dombroski and Jenna Ward prepare for a penalty corner in last Saturday's D-Grade hockey preliminary final. The Swifts girls toiled hard before losing 1-0 to Wests.

HOCKEY: After scoring her most important goal in recent seasons, Swifts' forward Amanda Stacey was all smiles.

But after keeping her team alive in the Ipswich A-Grade finals series, Stacey shared her mixed emotions.

"It was good. It was intense,'' Stacey said, after breaking the 0-0 deadlock with time running out in Saturday night's elimination final.

"We had nerves but we just kept pushing.

"I looked at the clock and there was two minutes to go and I was starting to stress a little bit.''

During the goalmouth scramble, Stacey was on the spot to nail the winner.

Swifts' 1-0 victory over the rebuilding Norths' side secured the Bluebirds a preliminary final clash with Hancocks on Sunday afternoon.

Hancocks will be looking to hit back after their 7-2 loss to Wests in the qualifying final.

Swifts' latest goal scorer Amanda Stacey (right) celebrates an earlier goal with teammate Hannah Sanderson. Franca Tigani

Having played since she was a teenager, Stacey is one of the senior players in this year's Swifts' side.

She said Swifts would give it everything they had against their more fancied preliminary final opponents.

"I think we've improved slowly throughout the season,'' she said.

"We're still getting to know each other with some new players.''

However, she said having experienced regulars like Susie Marcussen and Bridget McLean has helped the younger girls.

Elimination final: Swifts 1 (Amanda Stacey) d Norths 0.

Swifts to play Hancocks in Sunday's A-Grade preliminary final at 5pm.