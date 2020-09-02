Beaten footballers encouraged to chase Qld Cup dreams

Ipswich’s winning run in the Langer Cup came to an end at the hands of unbeaten competition leaders Palm Beach Currumbin tonight. Picture: Josh Woning

THROUGH the disappointment of Ipswich's promising Langer Cup campaign ending, the players of the future were still being acknowledged.

Ipswich State High head coach Josh Bretherton was quick to offer support to his year 12 students finishing their schoolboy footy after tonight's 34-6 semi-final loss to Palm Beach Currumbin.

"We just encourage them to continue with their football career and understand that the level they've played at is truly elite and that puts them in a rare area,'' Bretherton said.

"They should continue to follow a pathway and move into the Queensland Cup system and stuff like that.''

Bretherton and his coaching team will also provide direction away from football on helping them take their next step. "And thank them all for their service and their time,'' he said.

Having to find something special to secure fourth spot and a place in the semi-finals, Ipswich State High ran out of steam after a committed first half at Langlands Park.

"They are a very good side,'' Bretherton said of the defending Langer Cup champions.

"They complete well. They are very clinical. They have got a very good record at this level and for a reason. They've earnt it.

"We did all we could and just fell a little bit short.''

Ipswich State High School head coach Josh Bretherton. Picture: David Lems

Ipswich State High were well in the hunt only trailing 8-6 at halftime.

However, PBC's dangerous attack proved the difference as four different players scored second half tries, iced by superb goalkicking by halfback Tom Weaver.

Reflecting on the result, Bretherton was far from devastated.

"In the first half, we were pretty good,'' he said.

"In general, I thought we got into positions where we needed to.

"When the game was in the balance (early in the second half), a couple of things didn't execute right and it got away at the end.

"The scoreline never bothered me. It's very hard for the boys to keep going at that point.''

Having been involved in the Ipswich State High's rugby league program for seven years, Bretherton saw plenty of positive signs.

Debutant Caleb Jackson had a fine game on the wing, scoring Ipswich's only try in the first half.

Jackson was part of a backline reshuffle due to powerhouse performer Evander Tere-Rongotaua being ruled out with a knee injury sustained in Ipswich's previous 6-4 victory over Wavell.

"He did a really great job, particularly being thrown in a high quality game like that,'' Bretherton said.

Ipswich's big men, led by Elijuwhon Suavai, also had major impacts.

"They did everything they could. I'm very proud of their effort,'' the coach said.

PBC will meet Keebra Park High in next week's grand final.

Action from today’s Langer Cup semi-final between Wavell State High and Keebra Park State High at Langlands Park. Picture: Josh Woning

Langer Cup semi-final: Palm Beach Currumbin 34 (Troy Duckett, Jaylan De Groot, Deine Mariner, Ryan Rivett, Reef Sommerville, Taine Ujdur-Berghan tries; Tom Weaver 5 goals) def Ipswich 6 (Caleb Jackson try, Lachlan Williamson goal) at Langlands Park.

First semi-final: Keebra Park def Wavell 32-8.

Grand final: Palm Beach Currumbin (1) v Keebra Park (3).