Bears withdraw: RLI clubs given more time to bolster numbers

Rugby League Ipswich clubs are finalising teams for the 2021 season kick-off after Easter. Picture: Bruce Clayton

THIS year's Rugby League Ipswich (RLI) A-Grade competition is likely to feature seven sides "at best'' after the withdrawal of the Redbank Bears.

With the Ipswich Jets fielding an A-Grade team in partnership with Rosewood for the first time, the hope was for an eight-team competition.

However, RLI chairman Gary Parker said the Bears had pulled out of the A-Grade competition, deciding to rebuild in the Reserve Grade and under-19 divisions this season.

The other seven clubs - Norths, Brothers, Fassifern, Swifts, West End, Goodna and the Jets - are working to strengthen their A-Grade squads for the start of the new season on April 17.

The RLI senior clubs provided their latest team updates at Wednesday night's meeting at the North Ipswich Reserve.

That included plans to field eight Reserve Grade sides and five under-19 teams in addition to the A-Grade situation.

At this stage, there was not enough interest in staging a C-Grade competition despite six teams being entered in 2019, before last year's COVID shutdown.

Parker said final team numbers were expected at the next club meeting after Easter.

The Redbank Plains Bears are looking to rebuild in the Reserve Grade and Under-19 competitions this season.

While concerned about a current drop in some numbers, Parker hoped clubs could secure more signings.

"I'll give them until the end of next week to really have a good look at what they can do,'' Parker said.

"When the weather fines up, get people to training. There's supposed to be a couple of trials this weekend.

"If there's trials, they've got to sign players so see how they go.''

Goodna and West End were among the clubs searching for additional players to remain in the A-Grade competition.

"They have given a commitment that they will try to do that,'' Parker said.

Parker said having a possible bye didn't present any major issues in A-Grade.

However, he said the new Jets team was not permitted to take Ipswich competition A-Grade players from the past three years.

Parker was optimistic the Jets had enough additional footballers to fulfil that requirement.

The RLI chairman hopes clubs focused heavily on their under-19 players this season, to ensure a smooth transition to A-Grade.

Fassifern, Rosewood, Norths and Redbank are among clubs nominated for the under-19 competition while a fifth team is being finalised.

Parker was keen to see if regular C-Grade club Brisbane Valley could field a team in the Reserve Grade competition.

"The Wednesday after Easter, I'll call another meeting and we'll finalise everything from there,'' Parker said.

In another development, RLI officials were looking to stage a second Indigenous All Stars day next year after the success of the recent inaugural gala event.

Parker said early ideas included stand-alone matches featuring masters and women's players.

"We've already started talking to people about it,'' the chairman said.