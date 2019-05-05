Bears stepping up hunt for premiership honours

REDBANK Plains fired a warning shot to Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade rivals on Saturday night.

Despite missing several key men through injury, the Bears secured their fourth triumph of the season 22-6 over a gallant Swifts in the wet at home.

Coach John Leota said by disposing of the Bluebirds, who upset frontrunner Brothers only a week prior, his side had announced its premiership credentials.

"We made a statement,” he said. "We are contenders for the top two. We just need to continue to better ourselves week-by-week.

"Nobody wins a grand final in May.”

Following an error-riddled but gritty opening stanza in slippery conditions, the Bears held a 12-6 advantage at the break.

"We dropped a lot of ball trying to push passes but we tidied that up in the second half,” he said.

"The boys needed to be reminded to play wet weather footy.”

In the decisive forty, a committed defensive effort saw Redbank Plains keep Swifts scoreless, while crossing for two tries of their own.

Particularly pleasing for the coach was the fact the Bears were able to limit the impact of big Jake O'Doherty by restricting his ability to offload.

"We trained really well and stuck to our plan,” Leota said.

"We defended really well throughout.

"I'm so proud of them.”

Standouts for the Bears included vice-captain and halfback Farran Willett, and tireless tackling machine Michael Eldridge who stepped up from the bench and cemented a starting position in the second row with a determined performance.

"I thought I'd throw him in there and he did a great job,” Leota said.

On the other hand, after taking two steps forward in the clash with Brothers, Swifts were bitterly disappointed to regress.

The Bluebirds had ample chances but failed to capitalise on periods of momentum.

Swifts' mentor Damian O'Donohue said his players' effort was evident but they struggled to adapt to the conditions and found themselves lacking direction when hooker Jacob Sinn and experienced lock Andrew Telea went off injured early on.

"Full credit to Redbank Plains,” he said.

"They held the ball and we didn't. We wanted the points but it is done and dusted.”

O'Donohue said his team was still refining its style of play and forming combinations.

"We'll move forward and keep working hard, and hopefully we can string a few together,” he said.

"We still haven't expanded our play. We're still getting used to each other.”

Recently recruited from Tweed Heads, Hala Masila delivered his best showing to date for his new club and O'Donohue was full of praise for the second rower.

"It has taken him a couple of weeks to get used to the style but he has turned the corner and is going to be really good for us,” he said.

Redbank Plains congratulated Willett on his marriage.

In this afternoon's A-Grade encounter, Goodna outclassed an improving Fassifern side 44-24 at Hayes Oval.

State of play

RLI Round 8: Redbank Plains 22 (Toby Campbell 2, Bronson Baker and Uati Faamaile tries; Farran Willett 2, Cyrus Leota 1 conversions) def Swifts 6 (Cameron Picker try; Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku conversion) at Redbank Plains.

Goodna 44 (Simon Bartley 2, George Tavita 2, Amanaia Tanielu 2, Brett Kelly, Raymond Baira, Raymond Harrison tries; Raymond Baira 4 goals) def Fassifern 24 (Bernard Goma 2, Matt Sledge, Mahe Paseka tries; Jake Hooper 4 goals) at Fassifern.