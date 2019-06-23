Bears rue last gasp option

INSTRUMENTAL: Redbank Plains Bear Farran Willett was a standout as his team mowed down the Goodna Eagles on Saturday.

INSTRUMENTAL: Redbank Plains Bear Farran Willett was a standout as his team mowed down the Goodna Eagles on Saturday. Cordell Richardson

REDBANK Plains had a chance to snatch a dramatic come from behind A-Grade victory in the dying seconds before desperate Goodna defence charged down the field goal attempt.

As the siren signalled an end to what had been an epic 80 minute struggle defined by defensive resilience, both coaches were left unsatisfied with the 10-10 result.

Left to rue what might have been, Redbank Plains coach John Leota said his team had an overlap on the final play but opted to take the field goal shot.

"If we had have thrown two more passes we could have scored in the last 20 seconds,” he said.

"A draw is better than a loss but I still feel like we lost the game because we could have won with two more passes.”

His sentiments were echoed by Goodna coach Corey Kirk.

"We probably should have won,” he said. "A draw feels like a loss to be honest.”

Buoyed by the late addition of big gun Ono So'oialo, the Eagles started strongly and led for much of last night's contest.

With the score 10-0 at half-time, Leota poked his Bears, demanding more aggression.

Jolted awake, they delivered in spades and the second 40 minutes of this Ipswich A-Grade classic intensified.

It took about 65 minutes for them to crack the Eagles' goal line defence and get themselves on the board.

Moments later, they had a second try to lock up the scores and set up the gripping grandstand finish.

But Goodna resisted the onslaught and held on for a hard-earned draw.

Leota said it had been the toughest encounter of the season.

He said one long-term RLI official to witness the enthralling spectacle told him it was the best A-grade fixture in many years.

"Both squads were out there to perform,” he said. "Both had something to prove.”

Vice-captain and five-eighth Farran Willett was among Redbank's best.

The Bears also unleashed new recruit and secret weapon Masei Toomatavui.

Expected to blunt the impact of ever-present Goodna danger man Brett Kelly, the union convert who joins the Bears after a stint playing in France was exceptional in his first game of rugby league.

He crossed for two tries and tackled with fierce intent.

"He put one of the biggest tackles I've ever seen in the Ipswich Rugby League on Kelly,” Leota said.

Goodna's So'oialo and Kelly stood out as quality players often do.

George Tavita was enormous bringing the ball out of his own red zone and cleaning up without it, while hooker Kanstio Magele was outstanding on debut around the ruck.

"We had identified that game as one we couldn't lose, so to get out with a draw is a pass,” Kirk said.

"We had four blokes missing, so we'll be a lot stronger.”

Unfortunately, Goodna will be missing Jamie Maliko for the remainder of the season. He suffered a severely broken ankle just prior to half-time.

Kirk said his team had shown immense character to repeatedly defend its mistakes but continually invited Redbank back into the fight.

"Our line speed and goal line defence was really good most of the game,” he said.

"We had plenty of opportunity to ice the game but we couldn't get the job done.

"Having said that, we were much better than we have been in the last two matches.”

Feeling empty with the anti-climatic end, Leota suggested that the league look at introducing extra time or golden point to resolve regular season battles definitively.

State of Play

RLI A-Grade: Redbank Plains Bears 10 (Masei Toomatavui 2 tries; Farran Willett 1 conversion) drew Goodna Eagles 10 (Brett Kelly 1, Jardi Nean 1 tries; Brett Kelly 1 conversion).