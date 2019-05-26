Bears RiseUp to strengthen top four prospects

DETERMINED DEFENCE: The Redbank Plains tacklers stop Norths forward Blake Olive in yesterday's A-Grade match at Keith Sternberg Oval. The Bears beat the Tigers 40-12.

DETERMINED DEFENCE: The Redbank Plains tacklers stop Norths forward Blake Olive in yesterday's A-Grade match at Keith Sternberg Oval. The Bears beat the Tigers 40-12. Cordell Richardson

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Redbank Plains Bears consolidated their top four spot after dominating their RiseUp Round duel with Norths Tigers.

Redbank Plains coach John Leota said the Bears had set themselves a goal to claim their fourth successive scalp and increase the margin between them and the fifth placed Tigers on the A-Grade competition ladder.

"We wanted to slip away from Norths,” he said after today's 40-12 win.

"We are ahead of them by six points now, so hopefully now we can just enjoy our footy.”

Leota said the contest had been won through the middle of the park and his backs were able to capitalise on the hard work of his forward pack.

"The forwards did the hard yards and the backs were able to finish off,” he said.

Earning an honourable mention was lethal fullbak Godfrey Okot, who bagged a spectacular hat-trick of tries.

Leota injected new recruit Andrew Vela 20 minutes into the first half.

Formerly contracted to the Wests Tigers, Vela's experience was evident as he impressed his coach from the outset.

"With his first touch he had a strong carry and got a quick play the ball, and we were able to score off the back of that,” Leota said.

"He handled it very well.

"His experience helped.

"I was very impressed and I'm glad he is a Bear this year.”

In today's other A-Grade matches, the Goodna Eagles reaffirmed their premiership credentials by thrashing West End 88-0 at Woogaroo Field.

Ramone Filipine led the way with four tries, as nine Eagles players crossed the line.

With joint competition leaders Brothers enjoying a bye, Goodna's massive win keeps them in a commanding position, further bolstering their already handsome for and against record.

Swifts also enjoyed a healthy victory, beating Fassifern 48-6 at Hayes Oval. Like the Eagles, the Bluebirds had multiple try scorers with Ricki Mato securing a double.

Meanwhile, the Brothers Reserve Grade side remains undefeated with 10 straight victories after a thumping 38-0 triumph over Rosewood.

Capping a successful weekend for the Brethren, the club's C-graders thrashed Norths 48-0 and the under-20s beat Redbank Plains 22-6.

State of play

Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade: Goodna 88 (Ramon Filipine 4, Brett Kelly 2, Liam-Jesse Waddups 2, Henry Prich- ard, Ray Baira, Eteuati O'Brien, Sione Piutau, Jesse Matafeo, Ben Niumata tries; Brett Kelly 4 goals) def West End 0.

Swifts 48 (Ricki Mato 2, Aaron Angareu, Tyran Chapman, Tele Salea, Jake O'Doherty, Mitchell Molloy, Luke O'Doherty tries; Cameron Picker 6, Tyran Chapman 2 goals) def Fassifern 6 (Alex Ross try; Jake Hooper goal).

Redbank 40 def Norths 12 (scorers unavailable).