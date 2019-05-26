Bears' new asset set for RizeUp round duel

IPSWICH'S rugby league clubs are joining the fight against domestic violence and throwing their collective weight behind RiseUp Round.

As part of the South-east Queensland Rugby League initiative, clubs in Ipswich, Brisbane and the Gold Coast are hosting events which aim to help RizeUp put an end to Domestic Violence by raising funds and awareness.

Norths Tigers and Redbank Plains Bears are preparing to face off on Sunday and both clubs are right behind the concept.

Last time the sides met in round three, the Bears prevailed 24-12 in scorching temperatures. But with injury striking both camps, each will run out line-ups bearing little resemblance to that encounter.

The Bears are set to unleash a player who was on the verge of making his NRL debut for Wests Tigers when injury cut him down.

A student of Keebra Park before signing with the Tigers, Andrew Vela, 25, will be an asset for Redbank and coach John Leota expects him to make an immediate impact. The Bears also welcome halfback Adrian Elder back to the fold for his second game.

Leota said Elder was simply awesome last week and his return was a coup for the team. He said Norths were the competition's most improved outfit and the Bears would be on high alert at Keith Sternberg Oval.

Norths assistant coach Chris Scanlan said players had been going down everywhere but the Tigers were still confident of getting the job done.

"Both teams have been travelling along the same line, so this will be a good test to see where we are at,” he said.

"Redbank have been playing good footy and we're not expecting it to be easy.”

Scanlan said it had been an interesting task ensuring his charges refocused following the round 9 thrashing it copped at the hands of the Brethren. He said the Tigers had been flogging themselves at training and were determined to move on.

"The boys knew themselves how bad it was,” he said.

RizeUp educates, empowers, supports and offers practical assistance to families affected by domestic violence through various programs.

Rugby League Ipswich manager Brendon Lindsay said RizeUP was a worthwhile cause and he encouraged the community to turn up in huge numbers and donate generously wherever possible.

Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade Rd 10: Sunday 3pm - Fassifern v Swifts at Hayes Oval, Redbank Plains v Norths at Keith Sternberg Oval, Goodna v West End.