Bears left short for Swifts visit

The Redbank Plains Bears are back. Club members (clockwise from front right) Ligi Nonoa-Hansel, Junior Muliaga, Nathan Booth, John Paul Leota, Sarah Booth, Paul Carlyle, Kresta Turner. Tyrone Guest and Rhyce Jackson-Galiki try out the new gear with the familar bear logo. Rob Williams

REDBANK Plains will have seven starters missing from the run-on side when they take to the field against Swifts at Purga tomorrow.

Coach John Leota confirmed five top grade players would be unavailable through injury for the season opener, while two are headed north this weekend for a Bucks party.

Ever the optimist, Leota said the loss of key players would open the door for others to stake a claim for regular A-Grade selection this season.

"It gives an opportunity for the other boys who want to play A-Grade to prove to the coaches they've got what it takes,” Leota said.

"The boys who get the opportunity to play this weekend, I've told them, 'give me that courage and commitment and the spot is yours'. They'll give me 110%.”

Five-eight Farren Willett is one of the key men missing from Leota's line-up against Swifts.

In Willett's absence, the coach has moved skipper Lotufou Muliaga into six to partner new recruit Taj Butler in the halves.

A cheeky Leota pointed out his side was something of a bogey team for Swifts last season.

"We beat them twice last year. Hopefully we can kick off with another good win first up and continue being their bogey team,” he said.

Joining the lifelong clubman on the touchline this year will be former Goodna Eagles coaches Laurie Campbell and Alby Talipeau.

"It's a blessing having Laurie and Alby on board,” Leota said.

"I think it was a great move for myself to grab them. Laurie being an old Redbank Bears coach himself, he was very happy to be on board.”

Rugby League Ipswich

Tomorrow (3pm) - Swifts Bluebirds v Redbank Plains Bears at Purga