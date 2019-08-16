Menu
Redbank Plains Bear Samuel Dixon puts on a show.
Bears clash with Bombers to promote vital message

Tom Bushnell
16th Aug 2019 5:43 PM
RUGBY LEAGUE: The Redbank Plains Bears will look to recapture the mid-season form that had them touted as a genuine premiership threat against the Fassifern Bombers tomorrow night as the club promotes awareness of mental health issues and depression.

The final week of the regular season shapes as a significant one for the Redbank club, which is set to hold "It ain't too weak to speak round”.

Redbank Plains coach John Leota said the occasion served as an opportunity to spread the vital message that there was always someone to speak to about any issues and there was absolutely no shame in reaching out.

He said the club had members in the past who had suffered from depression and the event also offered a chance to acknowledge them and show support for their families.

He said his players and club's lower grade teams wholeheartedly supported the initiative.

"We all go through depression and tough times,” he said. "But it happens a lot among young men.

"It is about encouraging the boys if they are having dramas not to be afraid to speak up. You always have a friend.”

Leota said the Bears would use the special occasion as motivation as they try to bounce back from last weekend's 36-22 loss to Goodna.

He said Fassifern had not been able to find consistency throughout the season but was a worthy adversary and his team would be on alert.

"They are a tough team,” he said. "We want to finish the season with a win for our supporters and for the cause.

"We're looking to build our confidence back up. Hopefully, we can get the job done.”

Leota identified patience in attack and line speed as key areas his team will be working on leading into the finals. He expects the experience of Albert Talipeau to pay dividends.

Redbank Plains enters the clash severely understrength. The Bears will be without five first graders, including their captain, halfback, two front-line props and ex-NRL backrower Andrew Vela.

Scintillating fullback Godfrey Okot will return from two weeks out with concussion. Leota will inject his most dangerous weapon from the bench in the hope of making an impact when needed.

