Bear spotted at Orion Lagoon and Robelle Domain

ORION Lagoon and Robelle Domain are the latest sites to be mapped by Josh (the Bear) Kerr.

The tall green Google Trekker turned heads today filming some of Ipswich's top tourist attractions, which will bring these incredible locations alive to a global audience.

The Bear is on a mission from Google and the Ipswich City Council to trek the region's well-known locations and has now finished two weeks of touring with his 18kg backpack camera system.

In the first week he was stopped several times by curious walkers; some who knew what he was doing and others who were gobsmacked by the cameras on his back.

"It's full on, go go go all the time,” he said.

"I'm really enjoying it. I'm always in a different place seeing different things.”

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden was excited to have Bear at Orion.

"We are so excited to have had Josh and Ipswich's Google Street View Trekker project team in centre,” she said.

"It's absolutely amazing what modern technology is capable of and we are proud to have Orion Springfield Central showcased alongside Orion Lagoon and Robelle Parklands as a part of the diverse locations that our amazing city offers.”

Bear started filming last week and in total has 40 locations to map.

It will take about 60 days of clear weather to finish the recording - which works by capturing 360-degree images every two-and-a-half seconds via 15 cameras, to create an immersive experience of landscapes for people to see and explore before they set off on their own adventure.

When he finishes trekking the region, Google's technical team will piece together the footage and upload it online.

If you want to see the Google Trekker in person, head to the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre this weekend from 9am-4pm.