Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Josh 'The Bear' Kerr in Springfield today.
Josh 'The Bear' Kerr in Springfield today.
News

Bear spotted at Orion Lagoon and Robelle Domain

20th Apr 2018 3:00 PM

ORION Lagoon and Robelle Domain are the latest sites to be mapped by Josh (the Bear) Kerr.

The tall green Google Trekker turned heads today filming some of Ipswich's top tourist attractions, which will bring these incredible locations alive to a global audience.

The Bear is on a mission from Google and the Ipswich City Council to trek the region's well-known locations and has now finished two weeks of touring with his 18kg backpack camera system.

In the first week he was stopped several times by curious walkers; some who knew what he was doing and others who were gobsmacked by the cameras on his back.

"It's full on, go go go all the time,” he said.

"I'm really enjoying it. I'm always in a different place seeing different things.”

Orion Springfield Central centre manager Melissa Crittenden was excited to have Bear at Orion.

"We are so excited to have had Josh and Ipswich's Google Street View Trekker project team in centre,” she said.

"It's absolutely amazing what modern technology is capable of and we are proud to have Orion Springfield Central showcased alongside Orion Lagoon and Robelle Parklands as a part of the diverse locations that our amazing city offers.”

Bear started filming last week and in total has 40 locations to map.

It will take about 60 days of clear weather to finish the recording - which works by capturing 360-degree images every two-and-a-half seconds via 15 cameras, to create an immersive experience of landscapes for people to see and explore before they set off on their own adventure.

When he finishes trekking the region, Google's technical team will piece together the footage and upload it online.

If you want to see the Google Trekker in person, head to the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre this weekend from 9am-4pm.

google trekker orion lagoon robelle domain parklands the bear whatson

Top Stories

    Business deal struck: Long live the Alvey Reel!

    Business deal struck: Long live the Alvey Reel!

    News GLENN and Bruce Alvey have got the miracle they were hoping for, and so have keen fishermen up and down the eastern seaboard.

    • 20th Apr 2018 4:11 PM
    80 PICS: Facebook bubs star on QT

    80 PICS: Facebook bubs star on QT

    Parenting We asked you to share your pics and you didn't disappoint.

    10 things to do this weekend

    10 things to do this weekend

    Whats On What's on in Ipswich

    Thousands raised for family of serious car crash victim

    Thousands raised for family of serious car crash victim

    News "Corey along with his family needs our continued prayers,”

    Local Partners