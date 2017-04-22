25°
Beans are expensive and will continue to rise in price

22nd Apr 2017 4:41 AM

SOME vegetables are harder to find this week with the Victorian growing regions hit by cold and rainy conditions but there is still plenty of fresh produce to choose from.

The best buys include great quality Asian vegetables, carrots, celery, eggplant, silverbeet, onions and potatoes, and even imported asparagus although its quality is average.

Beetroot, brussels sprouts, broccoli, cabbage, capsicum, fennel, leeks, snow peas, squash, mushrooms and pumpkin have firmed up in price since the cyclone.

Beans are expensive and are expected to rise in price, while sweet corn and zucchini are also expensive and in short supply.

You may be able to pick up some sweet potatoes with the best quality being quite expensive during this week.

In the salad aisle, mixed leaf salad is a great price although spinach leaves are in short supply and will cost you more.

Most herbs are also affordable with the exception of basil and mint which have firmed in price.

Avocados cost more than usual.

Lesser quality lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes are expensive.

There are plenty of reasonably priced, seasonal fruits on Your Local Fruit Shop shelves including bananas, limes, new season imperial mandarins, grapes, watermelon, honey dew, pears, pineapples and late season plums.

Passionfruit is in short supply and costly.

In the berry range, smaller strawberries are reasonably priced but the large are expensive, while raspberries and blueberries are firmly priced.

Apples, valencia and imported navel oranges, figs, kiwifruit, rockmelon and pawpaw will also cost you more.

There are plenty of exotic fruits at this time of year with persimmons, dragon fruit, feijoas, custard apples, rambutans, achacha, jujube, guava and quinces available

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cost of living fruit and veg rocklea markets smarter shopping

Beans are expensive and will continue to rise in price

