Beams takes another break from footy

Collingwood star Dayne Beams will take an indefinite break from football as he battles mental health issues.

A mutual decision was made by Collingwood, medical professionals and Beams for the 2010 premiership player to step away as he battles his physical and mental concerns.

"My health and football have come to feel like competing priorities, which is not a position that is helping or enabling me to meet my responsibilities," Beams said in a statement.

"I have been trying to meet this challenge for a number of years but, with a series of debilitating recent injuries and my mental health a work in progress, I have reached a point where I know that stepping away from football is necessary.

"I want to thank all who have supported me and my family. I look forward to a brighter future."

It is the second time Beams has stepped away from the game since rejoining the Magpies from Brisbane at the end of 2018.

Collingwood chief executive Mark Anderson said Beams has the club's support.

"Dayne has made a difficult and brave call that we support completely," he said.

"Collingwood will continue to support and assist Dayne, his wife Kelly and their children as Dayne works towards a return to full health."

Beams is contracted for a further three seasons with the Magpies.