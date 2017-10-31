Opinion

Beaming in elite educators could be the key

Teen students are working on a laptop in their school lesson. A teacher is leaning over them, helping them with some work.
Rae Wilson
IT'S time to think outside the box on learning.

Most city kids have access to a wide range of teaching styles, fandangled learning methods and resources.

That is limited for our regional students.

We know 30,000 regional Queensland kids do not finish high school and they are less likely to finish a university degree than city kids.

What will make the difference? Can we upskill our teachers or can we beam in teaching superstars - the kind of people who can motivate even the most struggling students?

Maths teacher Eddie Woo has become an internet sensation after posting videos online for a student who was sick with cancer and missing a lot of school.

He has made maths irresistible. "He sucked me into maths," one student told Australian Story when he was featured on the ABC show earlier this year.

Is tele-teaching with elite educators like him feasible? Can we seek out those turning the tables on the frightening numbers in our regions with the right people?

Our regional kids have external pressures like working in the family store or on the farm after hours.

This can translate to pressure to leave school earlier to help make a quid for their family and younger siblings.

Intergenerational illiteracy and a lack of value placed on education is also rife in some rural areas.

"I'm illiterate and I turned out okay," is not uncommon to hear.

Today it's time to explore and debate how we do this.

Tell us how you think we can make a difference. Make your voice heard

