Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A three-metre shark has washed up on Bondi Beach. Picture: Jenny Evans 3m Mako Shark on Bondi Beach
A three-metre shark has washed up on Bondi Beach. Picture: Jenny Evans 3m Mako Shark on Bondi Beach
News

Shark washes up on Bondi Beach

16th Jun 2018 1:49 PM

BEACHGOERS were shocked to discover a three-metre shark on the sand at Bondi early this morning.

The dead mako shark was found lying on the southern end of the popular Sydney beach.

The animal was initially discovered on the beach and reported to police about 11pm Friday night.

 

It is believed it had been caught on a fishing line, and may have washed back into the ocean overnight before resurfacing Saturday morning.

A surfer told Nine News he had seen the shark lying still in shallow water and "thought it was better to get him out".

Beachgoers posed with the shake before it was removed from the beach. Picture: Jenny Evans
Beachgoers posed with the shake before it was removed from the beach. Picture: Jenny Evans

The shark was dragged by surfers and swimmers to the shore in the early hours, and has since been removed from the beach by Bondi lifeguards.

The shark will be taken out to sea and put back in the ocean.

Mako sharks are considered a "friendly" species, and are protected in Australia.

bondi beach editors picks shark

Top Stories

    IPSWICH CUP: Your guide to the race that stops the city

    IPSWICH CUP: Your guide to the race that stops the city

    News All the details on weather, parking, transport, tickets, after party and fashions on the field.

    Last party for notorious Ipswich Cup Pig Pen

    premium_icon Last party for notorious Ipswich Cup Pig Pen

    News The famous 'Pig Pen' will be no more

    400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 400 PHOTOS: Flashback of the last 10 years of Ipswich Cup

    Community Take a look back at all the best moments of the past 10 years

    What it takes to win Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    What it takes to win Ipswich Cup fashions on the field

    Fashion & Beauty 2017 winner lists the do's and don'ts of winter racing criteria

    Local Partners