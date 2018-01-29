Nudist crackdown at Byron beach

A couple pictured at Tyagarah Beach, north of Byron Bay, in 2005. Police have fined 15 people in a six-day period for sex acts and going outside the area where nudity is permitted. Picture: Adam Head

A couple pictured at Tyagarah Beach, north of Byron Bay, in 2005. Police have fined 15 people in a six-day period for sex acts and going outside the area where nudity is permitted. Picture: Adam Head

BYRON Shire Mayor Simon Richardson has rebuked Tweed Police for a "heavy-handed" response to amorous couples getting frisky outside of the "clothes optional" section of Tyagarah Beach.

During a six-day period this month police fined 15 people for offences including nudity and sexual acts outside the nude-friendly-sanctioned stretch of beach, where signs were recently installed. They were each issued with criminal infringement notices and given $500 fines.

Two of the offenders caught engaged in sexual acts included a 59-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man.

Tyagarah Beach, north of Byron Bay, has attracted nudists since 1994, when the council declared it "clothes optional."

In December, the council put up signs to clearly mark the nudist section on an 800m stretch of beach that starts 200m south of Grays Lane and then runs north past Elements of Byron Resort.

However Mr Richardson said the police action appeared excessive.

"This community for decades has had a pretty progressive view when it comes to nude bathing," he said.

"There has been heavy enforcement.

"If there is an elderly couple or a young couple having a skinny dip I'd like police to feel they have the power to ascertain whether that is an offence or not, and give them a warning."

Tweed Heads Police Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs said police had increased patrols in the area due to reports of sexual assaults and lewd behavior.

"Because of the serious offences that have been committed in the past, we have taken action to clear the area up," he said.

"We have not had any sexual assaults since we started the operation."

Insp Arthurs said families had in the past been afraid to go to the area because of people stripping off in the carpark or going nude outside the permitted area.