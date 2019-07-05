Menu
Strong surf expected to lash SEQ coast on Friday. Pic Mike Batterham
Weather

Beaches closed as ‘dangerous’ surf lashes SEQ coast

by Nicole Pierre
5th Jul 2019 10:07 AM
LIFEGUARDS have closed some beaches and issued a stern warning to stay out of the waters as dangerous surf is expected to lash the southeast coast today.

Surf Life Saving Queensland have issued a warning for 'powerful surf' from Fraser Island to the Gold Coast today.

"Beachgoers are strongly advised to adhere to all beach closures and follow the advice of lifeguards," a spokesman said.

Lifeguards have closed the beaches below as of Friday 9.30am.

CLOSED BEACHES

Alex Heads

Kawana

Dicky Beach

Discovery Beach

North Stradbroke Island

Marcoola

Maroochydore

Peregian Beach

Sunshine Beach

Twin Waters

