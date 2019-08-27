UPDATE: Beached baby whale dies after rescue attempt

A whale is beached on Fraser Island Fifty Shades of Fraser Island

UPDATE:

A JUVENILE humpback whale stranded on Fraser Island has been euthanised by Queensland rangers.

The whale was found about two kilometres north of Dundubara, on the Island's east side, about 12.30pm today.

Rangers tended to the 4.2m animal on site but it was exhausted and unable to be re-floated.

A survey of the area reported no adult whales in the vicinity.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman said the whale was euthanised to prevent further suffering on the advice of a veterinarian.

"Tissue samples will be taken and the whale carcass will be moved and left to decompose naturally," the spokeswoman said.

The cause of the stranding is not known.

EARLIER (1.45PM):

ENVIRONMENT officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on Fraser Island.

The baby whale was found washed up at Dundubara, on the Island's east side, about 12.30pm today.

Residents and officers from the Department of Environment and Science are currently attempting to save the whale.

Fraser Island residents and environment officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on the Island's east side.

According to a post on the Facebook group Fifty Shades of Fraser Island, the whale is "still alive but exhausted".

The department was contacted for comment.