Beach seawall collapses in dangerous surf

An old section of the seawall at South Newcastle Beach has collapsed as dangerous surf conditions continue to wreak havoc along the NSW coastline.

A low pressure system sitting off the coast of New Zealand created extremely large swells and gale force winds that battered NSW at the weekend.

Although the worst of the conditions have eased, the Bureau of Meteorology has kept a hazardous surf warning in place for coastlines in the Byron Bay, Coffs Harbour, Macquarie, Hunter, Sydney, Illawarra, Batemans Bay and Eden regions.

On Monday morning, waves of almost 3m were measured in Sydney by the Manly Hydraulics Laboratory.

Up the coast, Newcastle Council said it was aware of part of a seawall at South Newcastle collapsing and was monitoring the situation.

Council also said a replacement seawall was being constructed as part of an upgrade to the area, and work had already begun.



“A contractor is monitoring the site and will assess the structure when it‘s safe to do so,” a council spokesperson told ABC.

“Security is on site to ensure the public is safe.”

The dangerous surf conditions also forced the suspension of ferry services in Sydney between Manly and Circular Quay.

Buses have replaced several ferries between Circular Quay and Manly.

They include the 8am Manly to Circular Quay service, 8.40am Circular Quay to Manly and 9.20am Manly to Circular Quay.

NSW Police Force Marine Area Command also warned residents along the coast to avoid entering the water and activities such as rock fishing.

“Consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas,” a spokesperson said.

“Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

“Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

“Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

“Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.”

