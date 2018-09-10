Beach house smashes record by selling for $34 million

A beach house that wasn’t even for sale has become the most expensive home ever sold in Queensland in an eye-watering $34 million deal.

A beach house that wasn’t even for sale has become the most expensive home ever sold in Queensland in an eye-watering $34 million deal.

Sitting on a 2015sq m battle axe block, the fan-shaped house on Webb Rd in Sunshine Beach seems an unlikely contender for record holder on paper given CoreLogic records show a land valuation of $4.8m two years ago.

The fan-shaped luxury layout and beachside Sunshine Beach location were a winner.

Webb House built by Damien Davidson Builders and the design was by Peter Conley from PCA Architects Picture Damien Davidson Builders

Margie and Murry Charlton have emerged as winners of the Covid-19 fuelled frenzy that has become a mainstay of the Queensland property market.

The $34m deal that was too good for them to refuse was almost double the $18m their neighbours got three years ago. That's despite the neighbours' property being almost twice the size of theirs (3595sq m), according to CoreLogic records.

Webb House uses living rooflines adding to the holiday feel. Picture Damien Davidson Builders

Rumours were rife around Sunshine Beach village of the $34m sale in the wake of interstate Covid-19 restrictions being jacked up, with high net worth buyers not prepared to take any chances when securing private beachfront holiday homes.

While the $34m deal soaked up most of the limelight, another mega deal was also struck in Sunshine Beach, $22m for the luxurious 2 Belmore Terrace.

The owner had paid $14m for the property, making a neat $8m within just three years of owning it.

This beachfront mansion at 2 Belmore Terrace, Sunshine Beach, sold for $22 million.

Noosa-based Tom Offermann Real Estate which was widely believed to have handled the transactions declined to comment.

The mega-deal blitzed previous records including $27m paid off-market last year for a Gold Coast mansion on The Promenade, and it left Brisbane's record $18.48m for 1 Leopard St in the dust.

CoreLogic records show that the Charltons, who are long term residents of Noosa, bought an $8.015m luxury home in Noosa Heads in March, and own two other investments in Bundaberg.

Their Webb Rd property underwent substantial renovations before it attracted top dollar this week. Webb House was built by Damien Davidson Builders and the design was by Peter Conley from PCA Architects.

The view of the home from the beach.

The pre-renovation property had once been listed as a holiday house, with an old Niche Luxury Accommodation Noosa advertisement describing it as a four bedroom, three bathroom holiday house that slept eight.

"The four bedroom home sits on three levels with a separate bungalow at the rear," the old listing said "The main level features an open plan living area with dining room, modern kitchen with gas cooking, powder room and the master bedroom."

Demand for beachfront property in Sunshine Beach and across the state was expected to continue to climb as it's now increasingly clear that international travel won't return to normal for several years.

Originally published as Beach house smashes QLD record selling for $34 million