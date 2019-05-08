Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bucasia beach.
Bucasia beach. Contributed
News

Man stuck on a shark net buoy

Caitlan Charles
by
8th May 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: THE MALE who was stuck on a shark net bouy off the coast of Bucasia Beach is now on the shore. 

 It is understood the man has a motorised kayak. 

Earlier reports suggested the person stuck was a child.

EARLIER: A CHILD is stuck on a shark net buoy off Mackay's coastline.

The child is stuck off Bucasia Beach in the ocean between Bucasia and Shoal Point, just north of the old Bucasia swimming enclosure.

It is currently high tide and emergency services are on their way to the beach.

 

The Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure is not listed as an option in Mackay Regional Council's safe swimming community consulation.
The Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure is not listed as an option in Mackay Regional Council's safe swimming community consulation. Melanie Plane
bucasia bucasia beach editors picks shark net
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Which Wright candidate should you vote for?

    premium_icon Which Wright candidate should you vote for?

    Politics We put the important questions to Wright candidates to help you make your decision.

    • 8th May 2019 12:57 PM
    Antoniolli trial: Former mayor enters plea in fraud case

    premium_icon Antoniolli trial: Former mayor enters plea in fraud case

    Crime He will stand trial on charges of fraud and one of attempted fraud

    • 8th May 2019 11:53 AM
    Where to cast your vote for the Federal Election 2019

    Where to cast your vote for the Federal Election 2019

    Politics Pre-polling is open now, but the big day isn't until May 18.

    Dangerous driver back on the streets next week

    premium_icon Dangerous driver back on the streets next week

    Crime His latest offences added to 14 pages of criminal history