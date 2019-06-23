Smith endorses Hunt as Qld’s long-term No.9

In the ultimate endorsement, former Queensland skipper Cameron Smith says Ben Hunt can be the Maroons' long-term solution at No.9.

Eyebrows were raised when NRL halfback Ben Hunt answered an injury crisis and was thrust into the Maroons' starting hooker role for the State of Origin series opener.

But former inspirational Maroons hooker Smith - who played a record 42 Origins - said he liked what he had seen from Hunt's debut as starting rake in Queensland's Origin I victory in Brisbane.

The St George Illawarra playmaker was enormous in the 18-14 win, digging deep to put in a 53-tackle display and playing the entire 80 minutes in the middle.

Asked if Hunt could be Queensland's long-term hooker ahead of Sunday's Origin II in Perth, Smith said: "Absolutely.

"I think it is really in his hands how long he wants to play there for. If he keeps putting performances like he did in game one, he will be there for quite some time."

Remarkably, Hunt is Queensland's accidental hooker.

Hunt started his NRL career with former club Brisbane filling in at rake off the bench.

But the halfback was only given the Maroons' No.9 gig this year after injuries to incumbent hooker - Brisbane's Andrew McCullough (knee) - and the Sydney Roosters' Jake Friend (biceps).

Yet Smith believed they had found the right man after his game one heroics.

"It was an extraordinary effort. I thought he was one of Queensland's better players in game one," he said.

"He hasn't played in the No.9 jersey in a long time.

"It is a big change going from No.7.

Ben Hunt was one of Queensland’s best in game one.

"To make the number of tackles he made and give the service he provided in attack is a huge effort and he will only grow in confidence.

"I know he had some things he wanted to work on and improve on and I am sure he will do that (for game two)."

Queensland coach Kevin Walters tipped Hunt to get even better in game two after concentrating on their spine's cohesion for Origin II.

Walters said their focus at training this week had been to ensure Hunt finally clicked with five-eighth Cameron Munster, halfback Daly Cherry-Evans and fullback Kalyn Ponga.

"That is one of the things that we spoke about, with Munster, Hunt, Ponga and DCE. That's an area that we will get better at," he said.

"That was just their first game together (in game one).

"A lot of our focus this week has been around those guys, making sure they get it right.

"Now it is up to the players to execute that which they will (on Sunday)."