Be SunSmart with this great shade initiative

HOUSE RULES

CANCER Council Queensland and the Queensland Department of Health are excited to support the SunSmart Shade Creation Initiative.

The initiative provides 50 percent matched funding up to $2000 for portable shade and up to $5000 for permanent shade for not-for-profit organisations that cater to children up to 18 years.

All eligible not-for-profit organisations - for example schools, sporting clubs, childcare centres and community groups - are encouraged to apply. Applications close at 5pm on November 8. Successful recipients will be notified in early 2020.

For more information, or to apply, go to www.cancerqld. org.au/cancer-prevention/programs-resources/shade-initiative/

Force Future Stars

FORCE Future Stars will be replacing Aussie Hoops in Term 4 commencing on Saturday from 10am-11am.

The basketball program will run for seven weeks.

Force Future Stars provides boys and girls aged 5-10 years with a fun and safe basketball experience that serves as an introduction to a lifetime of involvement in the game.

In addition to promoting healthy and active lifestyles, the program serves as a platform for social development and inclusion - fostering stronger and more vibrant communities and individuals.

Benefits for children include: Fundamental motor skills for future physical activity and sports participation; learning the basics of fitness conditioning, muscle management and well-being; learning the importance of health and nutrition; building respect for others as well as social, team work and cooperation skills are developed; physically active children are more attentive, have better memory and better problem solving skills.

Force Future Stars provides a structured program for children to participate in over a five year period.

Secure your seat

TICKETS are still available for the 2019 City of Ipswich Sports Awards.

The fantastic night is on October 25 at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre where the winners will be announced.

Tickets are available at www.ipswichciviccentre.com.au