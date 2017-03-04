Be prepared to fork out for stone fruit

IN SEASON: Grapes are bringing the best prices while nectarine and peach prices have firmed.

HEAT in the growing regions is showing its effects with prices remaining high on some vegetable and salad items but there is ample fresh produce for those looking for cheaper options.

Beans, broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes and lettuce crops have been the worst affected by soaring temperatures leaving mixed quality offerings at expensive prices.

However, for those looking for value-for-money vegetables, there are some top quality Asian vegetables, asparagus, capsicum, eggplant and all hard lines, including onions, potatoes, sweet potatoes and pumpkin.

Beetroot and cabbage have firmed in price.

Expect to pay more for brussels sprouts, fennel, leeks, snow peas, silverbeet, squash, sweet corn, zucchini and mushrooms.

In the salad aisle, while the tomatoes and lettuce are costing you top dollar, look to reasonably priced mixed leaf salad and herbs or firm priced cucumbers and eshallots.

There are two main varieties when choosing avocados at this time of year, with New Zealand hass and Australian grown shepard on the shelves, both with firm price tags.

Look for seasonal fruits for the best prices with new season gala apples, grapes, rockmelon, watermelon, honeydew and new season williams pears all eating well.

Most other apple varieties, other than royal gala, are expensive, as are lemons and USA grown navel oranges. Valencia oranges are firmly priced.

When choosing stonefruit, be prepared to pay firm prices for New Zealand apricots and Australian peaches with value for money plums. Nectarines have crept up to a firm price this week.

Most other fruit options, including bananas, strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, limes, Egyptian grown mandarins, figs, pineapples, passionfruit and pawpaw are firmly priced.

Its rosella season, with the crimson coloured calyx flower perfect for making jam but it can also be stewed and eaten as a dessert, turned into sauces or combined with ginger and sugar to make a zesty drink.

Keep a lookout for other exotics such as dragon fruit, carambola (star fruit) and custard apples.