Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Energy Minister Mick de Brenni. Photo: File
Energy Minister Mick de Brenni. Photo: File
Politics

Patience needed on power investigation, says Energy Minister

Timothy Cox
15th Jun 2021 6:45 PM | Updated: 16th Jun 2021 10:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Energy Minister Mick de Brenni said on Thursday that people should "be patient" while an external investigation is conducted into the explosion and fire at Callide Power Station.

CS Energy recently announced that forensic engineer Dr Sean Brady would lead an independent investigation and review of the incident at Unit C4.

"The CS Energy board has advised me that it has determined the arrangements for the investigation into the Callide incident, including that it will be led by forensic engineer Dr Sean Brady," Mr de Brenni said.

"Along with Workplace Health and Safety Queensland and the Australian Energy Market Operator, Dr Brady's investigation will ensure we continue to put the safety of workers first.

"It is important that these investigations be allowed to run their course with integrity and we should be patient in awaiting the findings.

"In the meantime, work is underway at Callide to return units to service and get the station operating again."

callide power station explosion mick de brenni
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Where QLD’s 10 new schools will be located

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where QLD’s 10 new schools will be located

        News The location of 10 new schools to open across the state by 2024 has been revealed as the Queensland Government announces a record $18.3bn education spend.

        A cold beer with . . . major ‘statewide’ contributor

        Premium Content A cold beer with . . . major ‘statewide’ contributor

        Rugby League I pushed out the bar stool, poured two beers and had a chat with Van de Velde about...

        Your five-minute guide to the QLD Budget

        Premium Content Your five-minute guide to the QLD Budget

        News Here are the highlights and key numbers

        Multiple injuries following four overnight crashes

        Premium Content Multiple injuries following four overnight crashes

        News Motorists are being warned to drive to conditions as heavy fog blankets Ipswich and...