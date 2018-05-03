'Be discrete': School tells kids how to safely smoke meth

A BROCHURE given to highschool students instructing them on how to best smoke crystal meth has outraged parents.

Students at a New Zealand highschool were given a pamphlet outlining 10 ways to "keep well" while using the drug - courtesy of the DrugHelp program.

The booklet advised readers to always use a new needle when injecting, avoid smoking after 3pm if they "want to sleep later" and beware of glass pipes that can "get damn hot", Stuff.co.nz reports.

The meth booklet being distributed by Massey High School to students. The school said it was part of a health course. Picture: Supplied

Morgan Julian told Stuff.co.nz her daughter was given a booklet during a health class on May 1, outlining the best use of methamphetamine.

"If a student was curious about using methamphetamine, the pamphlet told them how to use it," Ms Julian said.

The booklet gave advice on how to take care of a smoking pipe and to never be caught with more than 5 grams of meth - the threshold to be classified a dealer.

"Meth is illegal. It's also illegal to own a pipe. Be discrete [sic] and only keep less than 5 grams for personal use," the pamphlet said.

It also advised students on how to hide meth use at school, and advised them that swallowing the drug was safer than injecting.

"Swallowing meth allows your body to use its own filters. It saves your lungs from damage, produces a smoother and longer lasting high, and you're less likely to use more."

The guide advises users of meth to be discreet and only keep 5 grams for personal use. Picture: Supplied

The school insists that the brochure is a valuable educational resource.

'It is one resource which aims to provide context for students around an issue which negatively impacts far too many young people in New Zealand,' the school said in a statement.

Statement from Massey High School: May 2 2018



Massey High School does not condone illegal drug use, drugs on the school campus, nor does it teach its pupils how to use drug instruments.



A Facebook community... https://t.co/8qZ6eBWP2R — Massey High School (@MasseyHigh) May 2, 2018

The DrugHelp program has been contacted for comment.