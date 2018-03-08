BE COURAGEOUS and always believe in yourself.

That was the message behind the Zonta Club of Greater Springfield's International Women's Day breakfast at Brookwater Golf and Country Club this morning.

Former renowned journalist and media specialist, Leisa Goddard was the guest speaker for the inaugural event which drew 100 people from around Ipswich and Brisbane.

Ms Goddard shared her story as a journalist and now founder of Adoni Media and said it was important as women to show the younger women in their lives to believe in themselves and their dreams.

"If there's one girl in the crowd who is inspired and empowered by what I have said, then that's me giving back," she said.

"I have a 10-year-old daughter who knows what it takes to be successful and knows that being a girl doesn't matter or shouldn't be a barrier to being successful."

The Zonta Club of Greater Springfield's Young Women in Public Affairs award was also presented at the event and went to St Augustine's College year 12 student, Natalie Robertson.

Miss Robertson received the award along with a $500 bursary for her positive contribution to the community. She said the recognition meant she knew she was on the right path.

"I really want to make a difference in the future as I'm scared about what the future might look like for women," Miss Robertson said.

"For example in architecture there aren't a lot of women in that industry so if I can change that and inspire other girls to go down that path that would be amazing.

"I'm in the Stewardship Committee at my school which means I look after the environment and the well-being of my students and staff. I've been running programs that encourage younger students to speak up about issues around the school and community.

"This award has given me encouragement to keep going with my goals and that I'm going in the right direction."

Zonta Club of Greater Springfield president Cindy Kenny said the event meant the club was able to fund more of their initiatives to help women in need around the world.

"It's been an amazing event and it allows us to have the funds for us to do what we joined to do- to help women locally and internationally," she said.

"Every year we donate birthing kits to women in situations where they have no medical assistance and this event will mean we can send even more this year."

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day which started in 1911 and celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity, with this year's theme 'press for progress' symbolising the need to close the gender gap that still exists.