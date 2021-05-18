‘Be careful’: Fiery debate erupts on TV

A fiery debate has erupted on breakfast television about whether children should be able to take religious knives to school after a teenager was allegedly stabbed in Sydney.

The NSW Department of Education has moved to close the loophole - which exists in the Summary Offences Act - after a teenage boy allegedly nearly killed a classmate during a schoolyard fight.

The 14-year-old boy allegedly stabbed another male student, 16, twice in the stomach with the weapon at the school in Sydney's northwest on May 6.

The 16-year-old boy was rushed to hospital while the other student was charged with two counts of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is on bail and is due back in court in July. Meanwhile the injured student was only released from hospital on Monday, 11 days after the incident.

Today Show host Karl Stefanovic appeared to be on the fence over whether to close the loophole on Tuesday morning, saying it was a "difficult one" as it was "school safety versus religious freedom".

Broadcaster Chris Smith then chimed in and said "you don't put knives in the hands of immature human beings".

"I don't think it's hard, it's not 1621, it's 2021, it is Australia, it is modern day," he said.

"What sort of backward religious belief is this in the modern day? It's dangerous."

Former opposition leader Bill Shorten, who was also appearing on the show, then interjected.

"I'd be careful about saying the Sikh's have got a backward religious belief," he said.

"I think it's not an easy issue but we've got to be careful because it's a different religion to what we are used to."

Under Sikhism, a blade must be carried by baptised Sikhs at all times to remind them of their duty to "uphold and defend the truth courageously".

NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell on Tuesday morning said religious weapons would be banned at public schools across the state from Wednesday.

"That will come into place from tomorrow," she told 2GB's Ben Fordham.

"I feel much more confident knowing that we put that than in place as a policy … while we work through the legal issues that exist with the act."

