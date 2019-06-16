Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An aerial view of work on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade
An aerial view of work on the new Harwood Bridge as part of the Pacific Highway upgrade Adam Hourigan
Community

Be aware of changes to highway conditions this week

16th Jun 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TRAFFIC conditions on the Pacific Highway will change next week to allow for road work.

Motorists are advised maintenance work will be carried out at several locations between Halfway Creek and Wardell.

Work will include guardrail repairs, signage installation and repairs, and tree clearing at Halfway Creek, Glenugie, Ulmarra, Shark Creek and Wardell.

Work will be carried out during the day from Monday June 17 to Friday June 21, with some night work to minimise impacts to traffic.

Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

editors picks northern rivers roads pacific highway road work
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    109 PHOTOS: The faces of the 2019 Ipswich Cup

    premium_icon 109 PHOTOS: The faces of the 2019 Ipswich Cup

    News Did we grab a snap of you at the Ipswich Cup?

    • 16th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    premium_icon Room 40: ‘People went in and came out psycho’

    Crime It has a reputation for dark scenes during era of infamy

    45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

    premium_icon 45-year-old killed in motorcycle accident

    News A man aged in his 40s has died from critical injuries

    WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    premium_icon WATCH: 3 Langer Cup match highlights

    Rugby League It was a cracking round of Allan Langer Cup matches