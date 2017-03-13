Be alert on 'terrifying' highway

Scott Sandford of Laidley has concerns over the safety of the Warrego Highway.

WHILE researching the front page story of today's QT, I spoke with Kym, a local woman who works at a store on the side of the Warrego Highway at Haigslea.

She has to slow down from 80km and quickly pull into the entrance of her workplace every day with no merging, no room for error and often not much room between her and the cars or trucks behind her.

Kym described the daily experience as terrifying.

I asked her if the quality of the road or the roadworks were her biggest issue and surprisingly she said no.

It was other drivers which caused her to fear for her life for that split second every day, twice a day.

"Crashes have been bad for years. People come flying in from the highway," she said.

"The scariest part is the heavy vehicles who speed.

"Trucks constantly pull out at high speeds and it's terrifying."

While making sure roadworks along that stretch of the highway are not putting drivers in danger is important, taking responsibility as drivers is even more vital.

People like Kym shouldn't have to fear for their safety.

Her story is yet another reminder to constantly be alert while behind the wheel.