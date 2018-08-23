Be a part of Australia's biggest simultaneous yoga class

YOGA DAY: Maria Steiner is hosting yoga to raise money for Share the Dignity.

YOGIS have good reason to do downward dog on September 1.

Keen yogis who are already familiar with sun salutation and those who want to learn the bend and snap basics can join in Australia's largest simultaneous yoga day to help support women and children affected by domestic violence and homelessness.

Ipswich yoga instructor Maria Steiner is one of 200 across the nation who will host a community yoga class to raise funds and awareness for Share the Dignity.

Share the Dignity is committed to supporting homeless and at risk women by ensuring they are afforded the dignity they deserve, with their key initiative being provision of sanitary and menstruation products to women in need.

The aim of #Yoga4Dignity is to get 48,000 people to stand, stretch, bend and unite in sharing dignity. Now in its second year, the initiative is expected to be Australia's biggest yoga celebration of women supporting women.

Ms Steiner said it would be the second time she hosted the simultaneous yoga class.

"Yoga has been transformative for me, I can't think of a better way to unite Australians to raise awareness and funds to support the many women and girls who are doing it tough," Ms Steiner said.

Share the Dignity founder Rochelle Courtenay said the mission was to enable and empower all Australian women and children to have the dignity they deserve.

"Yoga is such an inclusive way of bringing Australians together and downward dogging and saluting for all the women and children needing our help in Australia," Ms Courtenay said.

The class will be help on Saturday September 1 at 9am at the Scout Hall in Cameron Park, Easton St, Booval.

To find out more about Share the Dignity visit sharethedignity.com.au/yoga4dignity or sharethedignity.com.au/

shop/yoga4dignity-y009-booval/ to book tickets.