BCC REUNION: Grocery gang gets together

GOOD TIMES: A group photo of staff at the BCC Supermarket in 1960. Contributed

THERE hasn't been a BCC supermarket in Ipswich since 1977, but the close-knit bunch of people who used to work there still look back on those days fondly.

For those who haven't been around long enough to remember, the BCC was initially located on Nicholas St, before moving up to the corner of Ellenborough and Limestone St in 1956.

The small army of workers got on like family back in those days, regularly going out on social nights and becoming so close in the process they often attended one another's weddings, birthdays and other special occasions.

Decades after the supermarket closed down, former employee Lorna Suttie makes sure those regular catch-ups keep going.

Yesterday's reunion at Swifts Bowls Club doubled as a birthday celebration for three former BCC workers.

Mrs Suttie said it was a sign of how well everyone got along.

BCC Supermarket staff enjoy a reunion at Swifts Bowls Club on Tuesday. Rob Williams

"We had our moments of course but we always got over it. There was never a falling-out between anyone there," she said. "We had some good camaraderie."

Eunice Fowler, who also celebrated her birthday, worked at BCC from 1958-63.

"It was just the way the times were then," she said. "People always got along."

Joining the celebration was Del Brown, who was one of only two former workers present who worked at the BCC when it was at its original Nicholas St location.

Beverley Stallard, Glenda Sloan and Jeffrey Vogler. Rob Williams

The other was Janice Turnbull, who worked at BCC from 1952-63.

Mrs Brown was recognised as a mother figure for younger staff at the old Ipswich supermarket.

She said it was a great bunch to work with.

"Every wedding that came up, you were invited to," she said. "Lorna has started the social outings and they've been great. Lorna has been marvellous."