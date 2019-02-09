Lyon gets chance to prove himself ahead of World Cup

Nathan Lyon has work to do to convince selectors of his worth in the shorter forms of the game. Picture: Phil Hillyard

SECURING a home semi-final for the Sydney Sixers isn't the only thing Nathan Lyon will be gunning for when he plays his first Big Bash match this season against the Melbourne Stars on Sunday.

While knowing a win will lock up second spot for the men in magenta, Australia's No.1 spinner also realises a big individual performance will go a long way to securing his place in the national squad for the World Cup.

While he's been given plenty of reassuring pats on the back that he will be on the plane to England for the ODI tournament, the 31-year-old hasn't forgotten being dropped less than four months before the last World Cup and having to watch from the sidelines as Australia won the title on home soil.

He's been given a second chance after two years in the wilderness but knows he needs to start taking wickets with the white ball to erase any doubts in the selectors' minds.

"(For) my World Cup campaign, my selection will hopefully start here on Sunday," he said.

"I just need to keep putting in good performances with the ball and make sure I can keep playing my role with whatever side I'm in."

Lyon is a tireless, proven performer in Test cricket, but his limited-overs career has been stop-start. He's played only 17 ODIs and just two T20 internationals.

Recalled for last month's series against India, he took combined figures of 0-109 in the first two matches and was dropped for the series decider, but still picked for the upcoming ODI tour of India.

The squad for the World Cup won't be finalised for another two months but Lyon is in no doubt about what he needs to do.

"I know my role within the Australian set-up with obviously the captain Aaron Finch, so we've just got to keep working at that and making sure we're playing an exciting brand of cricket," he said.

"Obviously there's a massive couple of goals just around the corner for the Australian cricket side.

"There's no point shying away from the challenge."

Lyon will be under more pressure to play a leading role in spin-friendly India, with Mitchell Starc joining Josh Hazlewood on the injured list, but believes Australia's fast bowling stocks are "still in good shape".

"We've got some really quality quicks in that group with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson and obviously Pat Cummins the vice-captain, so there's enough quicks around the group to really stand up and really push a claim for a World Cup berth," Lyon said.

"It's obviously disappointing to miss a World Cup player like Mitchell but no doubt he'll be right for the World Cup."

Lyon has not played a single BBL match this season because of his national team duties but will be rushed straight back into the starting XI for tomorrow's final regular-season match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Sixers are already assured of spot in the playoffs and will host a semi next Friday if they hold on to second place. The Hobart Hurricanes will finish top of the table.

"You always want to win every competition because we're professional cricketers at the end of the day and n -one likes losing," Lyon said.

"There's obviously a massive carrot at the end of this week and the boys have been going fantastic."

